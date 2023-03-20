HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s a fun time for families in Hawaii as celebrations for Spring and the Easter holiday are in full swing and that includes the Easter bunny coming out to interact with all the keiki!

There will be multiple places across the islands where keiki can take a photo and interact with the furry friend.

Here is a list of where the easter bunny will make an appearance.

Oahu

Hawaii Kai Towne Center

Kahala Mall

Salt at Kakaako

Pearlridge Center

Ka Makana Ali‘i

Hawaii Kai Towne Center will host an Easter Festival April 8 at 1 p.m. and will have an Easter bunny selfie station where guests are welcome to take pictures with their own cameras.

A bunny bash is taking place at Salt at Kakaako on Sunday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are welcome to bring their own camera to take photos with the Easter bunny and dogs are welcome!

Pearlridge Center already started their Easter bunny photo festivities on Saturday, March 11 and it will run through Saturday, April 8. Residents can make an appointment and walk-ins are encouraged.

Ka Makana Ali‘i started hosting their Easter bunny photo sessions also on Saturday, March 11 and it will run through Saturday, April 8 in the Macy’s wing, across from Sephora and Bath & Body Works.

Maui

Big Island

Keauhou Shopping Center

Photos with the Easter bunny at Keauhou Shopping Center will be on Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. they will also have bunny crafts as well. Registration for this event will be on Monday, April 3, at 8 a.m.

Kuai

Harbor Mall

