Place your bids in the Bishop Museum fundraiser auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) – As businesses shut down again, its important more now than ever to support local is possible.

Unfortunately, the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum had to cancel their annual fundraiser dinner, but the auction to raise funds is still on.

In lieu of their annual benefit dinner that has taken place for the past 21 years, Bishop Museum has launched its first ever online fundraiser and auction.

“For this year’s theme, we really wanted to speak to the connections that we have with our community, “says Marques Hanalei Marzan, Cultural Advisor at Bishop Museum.

“And our theme “E Ulu A Pa’a” really does speak to our growth as a community and how we can all uplift one another.”

Share with our community and our future generations the importance of Hawaiʻi’s culture and the mo’olelo (stories) that we care for and steward.”

Aside from the well over 300 items up for auction (including Hawaiian apparel, handmade artwork, even vacation packages), there are also a variety of experiences, both inside and out of the museum you can bid on.

“So we have experiences that take us into the behind-the-scenes collections of various collection areas,” says Marzan.

“We have 10 collection areas that we care for at the Bishop Museum.

And also the opportunity for our staff to take people out into the environment, going out to Ka’ena or going up into the mountains with some of our scientists to see some of our native land snails”

All the money raised from the auction will help prove critical funds for Bishop Museum as it continues to service our local and global community.

“For those of you out there that don’t have much of a connection with Hawaiian things or Hawaiian culture, its really isn’t just about Hawaiian culture,” says Marzan.

“It is about telling the story of who we are as Hawaiʻi.”

“E Ulu A Pa’a” means “to grow, to flourish, to thrive,” such as a community.

For more information on the auction, visit www.bishopmuseum.org.

You have until 8:00pm on Sunday, August 30th to get your bids in.