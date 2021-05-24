Pizza in Paradise on Maui issued red placard for health hazards

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The health department has shut down Pizza in Paradise in Kahului on Maui because it’s considered an imminent health hazard.

Officials say a routine health inspection found multiple violations including a large pot containing old food on the kitchen floor containing live maggots.

There was also a roach infestation. plates of food left in the dining area covered in flies, and rotten vegetables stored with other vegetables.

A red card was issued on Thursday, and they must remain closed until a follow up inspection clears them for reopening.

