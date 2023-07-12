HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu is set to become the first major U.S. city to require Narcan in restaurants, bars and nightclubs. This pioneering move follows the passage of a Honolulu City Council bill.

The potentially life-saving medication can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The opioid crisis is real. Just a month ago, two people died in a mass overdose in Waikīkī. That’s two families that lost a child, a sibling, or an uncle. Three more were sent to the hospital. We can’t keep letting this happen,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. “This bill takes action: it puts a life-saving medication in the places that need it. It will prevent more tragedies, like what happened in Waikīkī, from happening again.”

According to the State Health Department, between 2017 and 2018, there were 59 opioid-overdose deaths in the state.

“Overdoses happen, especially when mixed with alcohol. Our bars and nightclubs must be prepared for every contingency. I am grateful that the City Council is taking on this important issue. This bill will protect businesses, patrons, and the public at large,” said Robbie Baldwin, owner of Scarlet Honolulu, a Chinatown nightclub, who supports the bill.

In 2020, that number increased to 274. That is nearly a 500% increase.

“We are witnessing an alarming increase in the use of fentanyl which has infiltrated into our communities. Our neighbors and friends who should still be here, are no longer with us,” said Jim Ireland, Director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. “We believe this bill will save lives.”

To help businesses, the Honolulu Liquor Commission will provide free “Starter doses” for all liquor licensees. The City plans to use portions of the nearly $1.4 million in opioid settlement monies for replacement doses.

The Honolulu Mayor’s Office released this statement:

“The passage of Bill 28 by the Honolulu City Council today represents a collective commitment to saving lives and providing immediate assistance to those in the grips of addiction. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is an essential tool in our fight against this epidemic. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who championed this bill and worked tirelessly to make it a reality, as well as to the members of the City Council who voted to pass it on Wednesday. The City Council’s commitment to public health and safety is commendable, and this measure will undoubtedly have a profound impact in our community. This is a significant milestone, but our work is far from over. The dangerous impact of fentanyl on our city cannot be overstated; we have witnessed a staggering rise in overdose deaths, and the profound strain it has put on our healthcare system and our first responders has been especially taxing. We cannot stand idly by while this crisis continues to endanger our residents, and I look forward to signing this bill into law as quickly as possible.” — Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Bill 28 (2023) passed its final reading by the Honolulu City Council and now heads to the mayor’s desk for his signature.