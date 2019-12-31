Pilot’s sister describes Paul Matero as gentle and kind

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gentle, kind, and loving. Those were the words family members used to describe the 69-year-old pilot killed in the recent helicopter crash on Kauai.

KHON2 spoke to Paul Matero’s sister Susan Olsen who says she’s grateful she was able to spend quality time together over the summer.

She said their father was a pilot and so Matero followed in his footsteps and loved flying his entire life.

Olsen tells us her brother was planning to retire in spring after flying for Safari Helicopters for 12 years.

“He was very much looking forward to retiring,” she said. “I talked to him on Christmas Day. He just said, ‘You know, Sue, I am so looking forward to getting to Oregon and spoiling my grandkids. I don’t care.’ He said, ‘I don’t care what my kids say. I am going to spoil them.’ You know, he was really excited about that. He was such a gentle, kind, funny man. I’m going to miss all of that about him.”

Olen says there will be a celebration of life hosted by the company and other organizations, this Thursday in Lihue.

KHON2 reached out to the NTSB Monday and a spokesperson says they will provide an update Tuesday.