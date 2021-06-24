Pilot swims to shore after small plane goes down off Maili Point

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety responded to a downed aircraft offshore Maili Point.

It happened at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Ocean Safety says lifeguards paddled out to assist the 57-year-old pilot but the man opted to swim to shore on his own.

According to EMS, the plane lost power and glided into the water 120 yards off shore.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.