Pilot program to provide up to one year of guaranteed income to help victims of sex trafficking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new pilot program will provide up to one year of guaranteed income to people who are victims of sex trafficking.

A proposed Bill by State Legislature was established within the Department of Human Services to provide a basic monthly income of $2,000 for up to one year to qualified people, who have been verified victims of sex trafficking or for people seeking to exit the sex trade.

The program was first introduced Jan. 26 and on Jan. 28 it was referred to the Senate Committee on Human Services (HMS) and the Senate Committee on Ways and Means (WAM) and the Senate Committee on Judiciary (JDC).

On Feb. 4 HMS recommended that the measure be passed with amendments.

According to the Bill an applicant shall:

Be a Hawaii resident who is eighteen years of age or older

Demonstrate the applicant’s status as a victim of sex trafficking or as a female or sexual and gender minority individual seeking to exit the sex trade

Provide documentation from a nonprofit organization, community-based program or other organization that provides housing, shelter, education, substance abuse counseling or gender‑based violence support for victims of sex trafficking or prostitution

The new program states applicants shall not be required to seek out employment of further education to be eligible to participate in the pilot program.

The target number of program applicants will be 250 and they propose starting this pilot-program on July 1, 2022.