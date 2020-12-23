Pieology opens 5th location at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attention pizza lovers! A fifth Pieology is making its way to Hawaii. The restaurant chain, which is owned by Cotti Foods, will be opening a new location at Windward Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Customers and mall goers are encouraged to attend Pieology’s grand opening, which is located near Buffalo Wild Wings and Kickinʻ Kajun of Windward Mall.

A socially-distanced Hawaiian blessing ceremony is also expected to be performed by Kahu Kelekona Bishaw at 10:30 a.m., right before the store opens to the public at 11 a.m.

“We love the beauty and wonderful people of the Windward side and look forward to supporting the community. Mele Kalikimaka from all of us at Pieology and Cotti Foods,” said Cotti Foods’ CEO, Peter Capriotti II.

Pieology will remain open to the public on Wednesday until 8:30 p.m.

