The video board was installed in 2019 at UH Manoa. (Photo/University of Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A piece of Aloha Stadium is finding a second home at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The TC Ching Athletics Complex will receive the Aloha Stadium video board, and the moving process is underway.

The video board was installed in 2019, bringing fans in the stands amazing game experiences. Now, the Aloha Stadium video board is moving to Manoa.

“There are 64 of these sections that the crane is taking down and then the teams are going to safely package them up,” said Luke Tingle, Daktronics Project Executive.

“We were told initially that this board, they wouldn’t be ready for it until mid- to late-season; and, so, we’re really happy to get the call that they were ready for it now let’s proceed,” said Ryan Andrews, Aloha Stadium Manager.

The video board is expected to be ready for the Rainbow Warrior football home opener on Sept. 1 against Stanford. Other items like game day benches, seats, furniture from the luxury boxes and game timers have already made its way to Manoa.

Officials said, the video display screen is the last piece of equipment to move from Aloha Stadium to UH Manoa that’s part of the TC Ching Athletics Complex expansion.

According to the University of Hawaii, a number of items part of the project are complete including utility and infrastructure work for the video board and Gate 2 expansion. Meanwhile, the grandstand installation is expected to be done in early August.

Over at the Capitol, the Legislature was able to secure $14 million for the University of Hawaii. State lawmakers said, that money might need to be used for other projects.

“For example, in the women’s locker room, there’s repair and maintenance issues; and the track needs to be addressed,” said Rep. Perruso.

UH said, the new track will be located on the two practice fields for football; and women’s soccer near the TC Ching Athletics Complex.

The long-term plan is to include seating for 1,200 fans and host track meets and UH women’s soccer matches, currently being played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The contractor is expected to start construction in August, and the project is expected to be done by Fall 2024.

“It’s a step in the right direction; and it’s great to see a win, win, win across the board,” said Andrews.

Officials expect the video board to be installed by the end of July.