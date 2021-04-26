Pickup truck critically injures bicyclist in Ewa Beach, flees scene

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition following a collision with a pickup truck in the Ewa Beach area.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, April 25, at around 7 a.m.

According to police, a pick-up truck was traveling east on Hanakahi St. and overtaking another vehicle when it collided with a bicyclist who was traveling west on Hanakahi St. at the time.

The pickup truck immediately fled the scene without rendering aid.

The bicyclist, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.