A car is flipped upside down on Piʻikoi Street on Sunday, May 28, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu announced a road closure on Sunday, May 28.

The road closure is impacting Piʻikoi Street in the Makiki/LowerPunchbowl/Tantalus area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to the report, all northbound traffic on Piʻikoi Street is being rerouted to Hassinger Street.

This reroute is due to a motor vehicle collision that took place. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services indicated that the collision involved two vehicles.

In addition to this closure, the City and County indicated that Piʻikoi Street mauka of Lunalillo Street is also closed.

Emergency responders are waiting for tow truck to arrive.

Seek alternate routes and avoid the area when possible.

EMS said they were alerted to the incident at 11:59 a.m.

When they arrived, EMS indicated that paramedics treated two patients from the two-car accident, a 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The report said that the two patients were inside the rolled over vehicle. They were transported to a local area trauma hospital in stable condition.

KHON2.com will have more information as the story unfolds.