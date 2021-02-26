Physical therapist runs perimeter of Oahu to inspire others

KAAWA (KHON2) — A Kalihi physical therapist is trying to do something that’s never been done. He will run around Oahu in 24 hours.

Sergio Florian, 41, has been a physical therapist for 14 years.

His motto is movement is life.

So by doing this run he hopes to encourage others to be more active and appreciate the ability to move.

“I work with people that have injuries that do not allow them to move very well,” said Florian. “I work with these people on a daily basis and just seeing their determination has kind of inspired me. Also in turn I want to inspire them.”

Florian will begin this record attempt on Saturday, Feb. 27 running a whole 135 miles around the perimeter of the island.

It’s a feat not for the faint of heart..And has been completed only three times in the past according to the website “Fastest known time.”

The most recent and fastest was done in November at a time of 1 day, 8 hours, 55 minutes and 35 seconds.