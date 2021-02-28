Physical therapist breaks record time for running perimeter of Oahu

KAAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Sergio Florian broke the record for running the perimeter of Oahu.

The physical therapist finished it in 27 hours and 15 minutes on Sunday, Feb. 28. He beat the previous time by five hours. The previous record was November 2020 that was done in one day, 8 hours, 55 minutes and 35 seconds.

He set a goal to run the perimeter of Oahu in 24 hours to inspire others to be more active.

Florian said his patients are his inspiration, and he hopes to inspire them with this run as he is inspired by them.

Some of his patients came out to support him along the route, and he gave them a fist bump.

“It’s all about having other people help you with your goals.,” said Florian. “You can’t just do it alone.”

He says he might do this run again in the future.

His motto is Movement is life.