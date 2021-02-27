Physical therapist attempting to run entire perimeter of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sergio Florian is a 41-year-old physical therapist from Kalihi who is attempting to run around the entire perimeter of Oahu on Saturday, Feb. 27.

KHON2 caught up with Florian when he took a quick stop to rest at Kapiolani Park — 45 miles into his 135-mile journey

“The support of the community has been unbelievable,” Florian said. “I’ve had people from all over the island stop and honk and say hi, wave, they have signs and it’s amazing. I couldn’t be more thankful to everybody.”

Florian is attempting to complete all 135 miles in 24 hours, which would be a new record. The most recent and fastest time was done in November, 2020, at a time of 1 day, 8 hours, 55 minutes and 35 seconds.

He started his run near Kaa’awa and is in Nanakuli as of 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Florian said, he is inspired by his patients, many of whom are paralyzed, to get out and move.

His motto? “Movement is life,” Florian said.