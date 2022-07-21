HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

In the 1950s, did you know Nimitz Highway was called the Makai Freeway? And that at the intersection of Queen Street and Fort Street, there was a cannon on the traffic island?

From pedestrians to vintage cars and traffic, here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1950s.

Pedestrians crossing Hotel St. at Fort St. in Honolulu. Hollister’s Drug store on Fort St., mid-1950s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Pedestrians crossing Hotel St. at Fort St. in Honolulu. Benson Smith & Co. on left corner and Hollister Drug on Fort St., circa 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Traffic on rain-slicked School St. near Liliha St. in Honolulu. On right is the R Terminal Cafe, Liliha School Taxi stand, and C&K Grocery down the street, Feb. 28, 1955. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Traffic on Fort St. near King St. in Honolulu. Cannon’s Business School on left, Aloha Tower at bottom of Fort St., on right are Benson Smith drug store and McInerny, 1951. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Traffic on King St. with Fort St. crossing in distance, Honolulu. National Dollar Stores and Benson Smith & Co. at King and Fort Streets, 1951. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Aerial view of Downtown Honolulu. An unusual view: the streets running diagonally right to left are makai to mauka with the dome of American Factors at the bottom. Streets running left to right are Ewa to Diamond Head with Iolani Palace near the top, after 1953. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Pedestrians diagonal crossing at King and Fort Streets in Honolulu. On left is National Dollar Store, Ming’s Jewelry, Cannon’s Business School, First Federal Savings & Loan, Territorial Savings & Loan, and Aloha Tower at bottom of Fort St. On right is Benson Smith drug store with Island Beauty Shop upstairs, International Travel Service, McInerny, and Pioneer Savings & Loan Assoc., 1954. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The Makai Freeway at foot of Fort St. in Honolulu. Later named Nimitz Hwy. At left is the Matson Bldg., 1953. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Traffic on the Makai Arterial at Bethel St. in Honolulu. Later named Nimitz Hwy. Building top right is the police station on Queen St. and Bethel St., Feb. 21, 1955. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

View up Fort St. at King St. in Honolulu. On left: Benson Smith & Co., Security Diamond, Kramer’s Mens Wear, the Blaisdell Hotel, Honolulu Business College, and across Beretania St. is The Fair department store and Princess Theater. On right: F.W. Woolworth at Hotel St. corner, New York Dress Shop, Kress, Howards, Standard Shoe Store, The Ritz clothing store, Chong’s Silks, and National Jewelers. At bottom note pedestrian diagonal crossing, Oct. 1, 1955. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Queen St. at Fort St. in Honolulu. Note cannon on traffic island, Sept. 8, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Queen St. at Fort St., Honolulu. Note cannon on traffic island, Sept. 8, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. from Richards St. in Honolulu. In right foreground is the Federal Building and post office. Across Mililani St. is Aliiolani Hale with the Kamehameha statue in front, and the Territorial Bldg. Kawaiahao church, and Diamond Head beyond, 1951. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Nuuanu / Vineyard area of Honolulu, 1956. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

N. Queen St. near Fort St. in Honolulu. Sept. 8, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

City Transfer Co. Ltd., Honolulu. Waterfront at Fort and Queen St., Sept. 8, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Terminal Bldg. at Fort and Queen Streets in Honolulu,1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The Pupu Inn on S. King St., Honolulu, 1950s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Honolulu waterfront, Pier 12. Boat at dock is the “Joyita” on Aug. 25, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

N. Queen St. near Kekaulike St and Pier 15, Honolulu. General Mills, Inc. on corner of Kekaulike and N. Queen Streets, Sept. 8, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

N. Queen St. near Pier 12, Honolulu. Boat on left is the “Joyita” on Aug. 25, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.