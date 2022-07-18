HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1940s.

People wait for the bus at King and Punchbowl Streets, Honolulu. Building across King is the Territorial Building. Lawn area at right is grounds of the main public library. Includes military personnel, circa 1943 or 1945. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Military personnel and civilians at bus stop in Downtown Honolulu. Boarding the Kaimuki-Kealaolu bus on King St. at Fort St., 1944. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Front lawn of City Hall, Honolulu. Corner of King and Punchbowl Streets, circa 1948. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Celebration ending World War II on Bishop St. at Merchant St., Honolulu, Aug. 14, 1945. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort Street, Honolulu. Royal Credit Jewelers. Ltd. on corner, left. On right is Merrie Beauty salon, Manufacturers Shoe Co., Benson Smith Drugstore, Howard’s Credit Jewelers, and the Princess Theater above Beretania Street, circa 1944. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu. Fronting the Honolulu Advertiser building at Kapiolani and South Streets, 1947. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Aerial view of Honolulu Harbor and Downtown Honolulu. Aloha Tower in foreground, circa 1937-1941. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black and white postcard shows aerial view of Honolulu from Richards Street to Diamond Head, circa 1940. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black and white postcard shows Fort Street and Honolulu from Aloha Tower, circa 1940. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black and white postcard shows view up Bishop Street from Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu. On right is the Dillingham Transportation Building, Theo. H. Davies, Bishop National Bank, and the Alexander Young Hotel in distance, circa 1937-1941. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black and white postcard shows Alexander & Baldwin, Ltd. on Bishop and Merchant Street, Honolulu, circa 1937-1941. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Honolulu from Punchbowl, circa 1940s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Bishop Street from just below Queen Street, Honolulu. On left is Alexander and Baldwin, Ltd., circa 1948. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

To see what Honolulu looked like in the 1930s, click here. And for dog lovers, click here.

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.