Fort and Hotel Sts., Honolulu. U.S. Navy and Army personnel present, circa 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1930s.

Fort and Hotel Sts., Honolulu. Honolulu Sporting Goods on the Ewa corner and The Band Box further up Fort. Above the sporting goods store is a dentist’s office, 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort and Hotel Sts., Honolulu. U.S. Navy and Army personnel present, circa 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

N. King St., Chinatown, Honolulu. T.C. Hee hardware store, circa 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from Aloha Tower, Honolulu, 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. looking Ewa from Bishop St., Honolulu. Bank of Hawaii near right. Next to the bank is the United Welfare Headquarters. At least one vehicle has a political advertisement for Rosecrans for Supervisor, Oct. 16, 1934. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Merchant St. from Bishop St., Honolulu. On the right is Castle & Cooke, Ltd., 1938. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

U.S. Navy sailors on shore leave, Honolulu, 1930s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. looking Ewa, Honolulu. Bank of Hawaii immediate right and Hawaiian Trust Co. next door, circa 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Directional and distance markers embedded on Punchbowl, Honolulu. View of Honolulu. Markers show direction and/or distance to Kawaiahao Church, the Capitol, Sand Island, Aloha Tower, the Army & Navy YMCA, Barbers Point, Manila, Pineapple canneries, and Pearl Harbor. Young man in foreground, Oct. 1, 1934. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Looking up Bishop St., from near Merchant St., Honolulu. On the left is the Bishop Trust Co. and Bank of Hawaii, Aug. 23, 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from Aloha Tower, Honolulu. American Factors is the building with the dome, Punchbowl in background, circa 1937. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from King St., Honolulu. Royal Credit Jewelers, Ltd on left corner and McInerny Shoes on right, 1938. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Bishop St., Honolulu. Alexander Young Hotel on left with Bank of Hawaii, Bishop Trust, and Alexander & Baldwin across and further down the street, circa 1939. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Honolulu from waterfront, near base of Fort St., circa 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Service station with coconut tree growing out of its roof, Honolulu. Located on Bishop St. where Adams Lane and Union St. meet. Across Bishop St. are offices of the Catholic church and the Sacred Hearts Convent. May be Hollinger Garage Service Station, Oct. 25, 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Punchbowl St. from atop City Hall, Honolulu. On the left, King Lunalilo’s tomb on grounds of Kawaiahao Church. On right is the Territorial Building, 1938. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Alakea St. looking makai from King St., Honolulu. Large building on right is Theo. H. Davies, circa 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Downtown Honolulu from Aloha Tower. The domed building is American Factors, circa 1930s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Bishop St. with a ship docked at the pier, Honolulu, 1931. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from King St., Honolulu. On the right are Benson Smith Drug Store, Manufacturers Shoe store, Mays Market, Hawaii Shoe Co., Hawaii Music Co. and McInerny Shoe store. On the left is a real estate office, 1933. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. mauka of Beretania St., Honolulu. On the left is the New Princess Theater, ca. 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Looking down Fort St. with Aloha Tower at the pier, Honolulu. On the left: Bata Shoes, Cannon School of Business. On the right: Benson Smith Drug Store and M. McInerny. Black and white postcard. Date: 1937-1941 (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

