HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1920s.

King Street in Honolulu, circa 1925. Left foreground is the Advertiser newspaper and further along the street is the Lewers & Cooke Bldg. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Bishop Bank at Bishop St. between King and Merchant Streets in Honolulu, circa 1925. Later Bishop Bank and First Hawaiian Bank. The building on the corner of Bishop and King Streets is the Alexander Young Hotel. Pacific Trust on Merchant St. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Corner of Fort and Hotel Streets in Honolulu, circa 1925. The building houses Benson Smith Drug store and Manufacturers Shoe Store. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from a building on King St., Honolulu, circa 1923. M.A. Gunst Co. on corner, Odd Fellows Hall next door. First National Bank on Waikiki corner. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Crowd at the Honolulu waterfront, January 1921. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from building on makai Waikiki corner of King St., Honolulu, circa 1923. General Cigar Co. on corner and Odd Fellows Hall next door. First National Bank on Waikiki corner. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Honolulu from Punchbowl toward Pearl Harbor and Waianae Mountains beyond, circa 1920s. Honpa Hongwanji Mission far right. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Aerial view of Downtown Honolulu and harbor, circa 1925. Aloha Tower under construction. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Corner of Hotel and Fort Streets in Honolulu circa 1920s. Benson Smith Drug Store on corner, Manufacturers Shoe Co., and Hawaii Music Co. further up Fort St. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Postcard of Honolulu from Aloha Tower, circa 1928. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

View of Downtown and Harbor from Punchbowl, circa 1923. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort Street, Honolulu, circa 1920s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Honolulu from Punchbowl, circa 1920s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

OTHER PHOTO GALLERIES

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives.