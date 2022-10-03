HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1900s.

Hotel St. with Fort St. crossing, looking toward Waikiki, Honolulu, circa 1902. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel St at Fort St., looking Waikiki, Honolulu, circa 1905. The tall building in distance is the Alexander Young Hotel on Bishop St. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. looking Ewa, Honolulu, circa 1904. Hawaiian Electric Co. on immediate left, the Occidental Hotel, and Lewers & Cooke, Ltd. The Kapiolani Bldg. under construction on the mauka corner of Alakea St. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. at Queen St., Honolulu, circa 1904. On the left are Gomes Express office and Nieper’s Baggage Express office. Up Fort on the corner of Merchant St. is Wilder & Co. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hollister Drug Co. on Fort St., Honolulu, circa 1910. Also in the building is C.J. Day & Co. and next door is the Baltimore Dairy. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel St. with Fort St. crossing, Honolulu, circa 1903. Honolulu Photo Supply on one corner and Honolulu Tobacco Co. on the other. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. looking Ewa, with Fort. St. crossing, Honolulu, circa 1904. Chambers Drug Co. on makai Ewa corner and the Gunst-Eakin Cigar Co. across King St. Includes a trolley car, horse-drawn carriage, horse, and an automobile. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Looking up Fort St. from King St., Honolulu, circa 1905. On the Ewa mauka corner is the Gunst – Eakin Cigar Co. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Queen Street. McCabe, Hamilton & Renny, circa 1900. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel St. from Bethel St., Honolulu, circa 1911. On left is the Collegia and Savoy. Near right is the Empire Theatre, K.M. Henry’s photography shop and Two Jacks. In the far distance is the Alexander Young Hotel. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The Triangle Store. King and South Streets, circa 1900. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Stock yards and stables on Queen St. near Punchbowl St., Honolulu, circa 1907. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Looking down Fort St. at Hotel St., Honolulu, circa 1901. On left are Benson Smith & Co., Thomas G. Thrum, and Manufacturers’ Shoe Store. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel St. from Fort St., Honolulu, circa 1903. On left corner is the Peniel Mission. On right corner is the Honolulu Tobacco Co. and further along Hotel St. are the Fashion Saloon and New England Bakery. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Looking up Fort St. from King St., Honolulu, circa 1904. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St., towards Palama, Honolulu, circa 1900. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Banner over Fort. St. features Gov. Lucius Pinkham with slogan “May we all labor for the good of Hawaii.” Policeman in intersection and Chambers Drug Co. on corner, circa 1913. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Woman in kimono crossing at Fort and Hotel Sts., Honolulu, circa 1904. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King & Bethel Streets, circa 1900. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. at Nuuanu Ave. looking toward Waikiki, Honolulu, circa 1905. HRT’s Kalihi-Waikiki trolley. Shades on left are at Yat Loy Co. On makai corner is the Anchor Saloon featuring Primo Beer on draught. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

The State Archives is currently digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives.