HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1900s.
Ever wondered what Hawaii looked like in the 1930s? Click here for our photo gallery.
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.
The State Archives is currently digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives.