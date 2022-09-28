HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Here’s what Honolulu looked like back in the 1800s.

Bicyclist on King St., Honolulu, 1895. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King street corner Alakea; circa 1883. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. near Hotel St., Honolulu. On left is L.E. Tracy, men’s clothing store at Fort and Hotel, 1899. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort Street; 1890s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort and Merchant Sts., Honolulu, looking toward the harbor, circa 1897. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Corner of Fort and Merchant Sts., Honolulu. Building far left is the Annexation Club, circa 1899. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort Street from Hotel; circa 1898. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Crowd gathered at Hotel and Richards Sts., Honolulu. Outside the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, circa 1898-1900. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Nuuanu St. from Hotel St., Honolulu, circa 1890. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel Street (Fort crossing); about 1898; The lei makers conducted their occupation uninterrupted on the sidewalk at the corner of Fort and Hotel Streets. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Looking up Fort St. from Allen St. (later Nimitz / Ala Moana), Honolulu, circa 1885. Includes Lewers & Cooke, Pacific House, the Lucas clock tower, and Wilder & Co. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Nuuanu Street from King Street, 1883. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Merchant St. from Bethel St. about 1880s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

View down Fort St. from Hotel St., Honolulu, circa 1883. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Alakea and Merchant St., Honolulu. Occidental Hotel on left, J.R. Mills & Co., groceries on right, circa 1890. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Horse-drawn trolley on Beretania St., Honolulu. Central Union Church on left, gate and fence of Washington Place on right, circa 1890. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Queen St. from Nuuanu St., Honolulu. Includes The Old Corner, retail liquor dealers; Macfarlane & Co.; the ship chandlery of Inter-Island Steam Navigation Co., Ltd.; and M.W. McChesney & Sons, 1880s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel St. from Nuuanu St., Honolulu. Includes M.A. Gonsalves & Co, and Crystal Soda Works, circa 1888. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Queen St. from corner of Nuuanu, A saloon and J.T. Waterhouse on left and the C. Brewer Bldg., right, 1871. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Kawaiahao Church and King Lunalilo’s tomb, Honolulu, 1885. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hotel Street looking toward Waikiki. Union Street running up; early 1880’s; Family Market later Fashion Stables run by Buckly & Sullivan. Far left: Honolulu Fire Dept. headquarters of three companies. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King and Richards Sts., Honolulu. Includes Sing Wo Chong store and Hop Wo & Co. tailor, circa 1898. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Nuuanu St. from the waterfront, circa 1884. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Crowd on Nuuanu St., Honolulu. In white uniforms are Hawaiian Band members, July 4, 1881. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort Street at Hotel Street, circa 1879. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

1870’s; Aliiolani Hale -1874. Iolani Palace (not yet built) – 1881. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Nuuanu Valley from prison, circa 1876. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Bishop Bank. Merchant Street, circa 1879. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Honolulu from Fort Street. James Campbell Building on left. Benson Smith on right. Fort St., circa 1870. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort Street showing E. O. Hall & Hobron Drug, circa 1880s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

M.T. Donnell Cabinet-Maker & Upholsterer on King St., Honolulu, circa 1875. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

View across intersection of King and Punchbowl Sts. with old Iolani Palace beyond and Our Lady of Peace and the Fort Street churches in background, circa 1860. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Fort St. from King St., Honolulu, circa 1862. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Pantheon – Hotel & Fort, circa 1860. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

King St. from Waity Building looking Ewa, circa 1857. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.