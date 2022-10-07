HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Here’s what Hawaiian women looked like before the 1900s.

Hawaiian women washing clothes before the 1900s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian women bathing before the 1900s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian women working in a taro patch in Kealia, on the island of Kauai, before the 1900s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian women before the 1900s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian girl with fish net near Coconut Isle in Hilo before the 1900s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives.