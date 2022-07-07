“Tokay of Picardy,” a German Shepard, with his owner Harold K. Castle and novelist Fannie Hurst, July 13, 1935.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Here’s a look at some of the photos of dogs circa 1930s:

Great Danes “Perle von der Rhone” and “Nero Hexegold” owned by Harold K. Castle, July 13, 1935.

Mrs. Betty Lou Dillingham with her blooded Chow “Taicoon,” Dec. 21, 1934.

Harold K. Castle with some of his Great Danes and German Shepards, Kaneohe Ranch, circa 1930s.

“Wolf,” a German Shepard, with his owner Barbara Coffee, circa 1934.

Harold K. Castle with one of his German Shepard pups, Kaneohe Ranch, circa 1930s.

Prize-winning German Shepard “Lupus of Driftwood,” owned by Mrs. Alice P. Cooke, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Oct. 20, 1934.

Two German Shepards with dog show judges Frank Foster Davis and Mrs. Joseph Andrade on Oct. 20, 1934.

Two men examine a dog, circa 1930s.

Harold K. Castle with his Great Danes and German Shepards at Kaneohe Ranch, circa 1930s.

Rodney Castanha with his dog, “Skippy,” circa 1930s.

“Kalani,” a German Shepard, with owner Mrs. Richard Penhallow, Dec. 21, 1934.

Harold K. Castle with two Great Danes and two German Shepards, Kaneohe, Oahu, circa 1930s.

“Michael the Fourth,” an Irish Setter, with his owner Sadie Dyson and other dignitaries, Dec. 15, 1934.

Jan Merrill wlking a Spaniel on a leash, circa 1930s.

Elin Howard, owner of “Nuku,” mother of these Pekinese puppies, circa 1930s.

Pekinese puppy, circa 1930s.

“Black” and “Little Blackie” on Waikiki Beach, circa 1930s.

Canine hula star, “King,” a Spitz dog, in hula skirt, circa 1930s

Children with their dogs waiting for the judges decision, circa 1930s.

“Cootie,” mother of five pups feed five kittens whose mother was killed. Date: Sept. 21, 1935.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world has also found a new home at the State Archives. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized.

