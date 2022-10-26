HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Here’s what Waikiki Beach, Oahu, looked like in the late 1940s to early 1950s.

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, circa 1949. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, circa 1949. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Aerial view of Waikiki, Oahu, between 1947-1954. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Aerial view of Waikiki, Oahu, between 1948-1954. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, circa 1949. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Aerial view of Waikiki, Oahu, between 1947-1954. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, with Moana Hotel in the background, circa 1946. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, between 1949-1954. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Moana Hotel, Waikiki Beach, Oahu, between 1948-1954. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

Waikiki Beach, Oahu, circa 1946. (Courtesy: George Bacon / Hawaii State Archives)

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives.