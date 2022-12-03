HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United Nations and Chaminade University hosted a Pacific regional sustainability conference that discussed climate change and its potential impacts on Pacific region islands and their inhabitants.

The XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network was hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations in Honolulu from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 2.

Attendees of the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations listen to a presentation about using data science to amplify research surrounding various topics, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

United Nations assistant secretary general Nikhil Seth (middle) attended the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

United Nations assistant secretary general, Nikhil Seth (left) speaks to attendees of the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

East-West Center president, Suzanne Vares-Lum (right) speaks to attendees of the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

East-West Center president, Suzanne Vares-Lum speaks to a group of attendees at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

Alexander & Baldwin president Chris Benjamin (left) and Jeff Mikulina (right) speak about climate change at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

Alexander & Baldwin president Chris Benjamin speaks about climate change at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

Jeff Mikulina of Alexander & Baldwin speaks about climate change at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

United Nations assistant secretary general Nikhil Seth delivers the Keynote speech at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

Chaminade University president, Dr. Helen Turner (middle left); United Nations assistant secretary general, Nikhil Seth (middle); East-West Center president, Suzanne Vares-Lum (right); and Alexander & Baldwin president Chris Benjamin (far right) attended the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

East-West Center president, Suzanne Vares-Lum speaks to attendees at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

East-West Center president, Suzanne Vares-Lum speaks to attendees at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

United Nations assistant secretary general Nikhil Seth delivers the Keynote speech at the XIX Steering Committee Meeting of the CIFAL Global Network hosted by Chaminade University and the United Nations, Nov. 30 though Dec. 2, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Chaminade University)

The first workshop, which took place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 was presented by Dr. Helen Turner, president of Chaminade University. It was about using data science to amplify research surrounding various topics, particularly those pertinent to the Pacific region.

The following panel was conducted by Alexander & Baldwin president Chris Benjamin and Jeff Mikulina who covered climate change. A panel of four recent Chaminade graduates from the Pacific with environmental careers followed.

A luncheon followed the presentation by The Pacific graduates.

The keynote speech was delivered by United Nations assistant secretary general Nikhil Seth.

East-West Center president Suzanne Vares-Lum followed Secretary Seth with her own reflections on the conference and the future of climate change in the region.