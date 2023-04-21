HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Hawai‘i and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument are known worldwide as hotspots for ocean plastic pollution and environmental damage.” This statement was made by Darren T. Lerner, Hawai‘i Sea Grant director and principal investigator of two of the grants to describe one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

In order to address copious amounts of rampant marine debris in Hawai‘i waters and to develop urgently needed, innovative solutions that can be shared worldwide to salvage Earth’s oceans, the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program (Hawai‘i Sea Grant) and its partners were awarded $5,120,959.

Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument is located in the northern part of the Hawaiʻi island chain in the Pacific Ocean in April 2023. It is known worldwide as one of the hotspots for ocean plastic pollution and environmental damage. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

According to UH, the funding will mostly focus on derelict fishing gear that has been abandoned, lost or discarded. It is due to this type of debris that environments are devastated, and endangered species such as the Hawaiian monk seals, sea turtles and humpback whales are threatened and prevent endangered species such as the Hawaiian monk seals, sea turtles and humpback whales.

The debris also harms commercial and recreational fisheries, poses a hazard to shipping and boating, pollutes the shoreline and nearshore waters and is a health hazard to humans and other animals.

Sea birds perch atop marine debris that has washed ashore in April 2023 at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

The National Sea Grant College Program investment is meant to connect visionary experts from across the state and region in three multi-year projects that will increase the efficiency of derelict fishing gear removal, repurpose the gear that is brought to shore and engage a network of community members and resource managers throughout the Pacific to develop a regional Pacific Islands Marine Debris Action Plan.

A free diver works to clean debris from below the ocean surface in April 2023 in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

“It is an honor to be partnering on these projects with researchers, cultural practitioners, industry members and other experts from all across the state to tackle a problem that has had profound negative impacts on the environment, the economy and the health of our communities,” said Lerner.

He went to explain further.

“While Hawai‘i and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument are known worldwide as hotspots for ocean plastic pollution and environmental damage, the cutting-edge technologies that will be developed through these large grants will have far-reaching impacts on other states and nations impacted by ocean plastic pollution,” he added.

Volunteers pull marine debris that was collected by free divers in April 2023 in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

UH said the focus of the project is to improve the detection of the nets; to develop innovative tools to cut the net masses which have been known to weigh up to 11 tons each year and are now cut and brought onto boats by hand; and to develop new technologies and techniques for lifting the nets out of the water.

It wasn’t until 1996 that in-water marine debris removal was instigated. Since that time, there has been a staggering 2.4 million pounds of debris that has been removed from within the boundaries of Papahānaumokuākea alone.

A seal rests on top of marine debris that was washed ashore on the beach at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in April 2023 in Hawaiʻi. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project has taken steps to control efforts for marine debris removal in the area. The PMDP is hard at work in dealing with the backlog which is now impacting coral reefs and thousands of marine and terrestrial species that comes from annual debris accumulation.

Volunteers pull marine debris from the ocean in April 2023 in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

“Papahānaumokuākea has one of the heaviest marine debris accumulation rates in the world; so, our region is the perfect testbed to develop new tools and processes to push the boundaries of existing marine debris removal approaches,” said Kevin O’Brien, PMDP’s founder and president.

“Successful breakthrough solutions for net cutting and lifting would change the current landscape of marine debris removal operations and could be utilized worldwide by organizations struggling to remove large nets from difficult locations,” he added.

Volunteers pull marine debris from the ocean in April 2023 in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

There are several issues that this project will focus on. This includes detecting the debris at sea and forecasting its arrival in Hawai‘i’s nearshore waters; rapid removal and transport to a centralized storage facility from anywhere around the state; and sorting and repurposing the debris into plastic pellets that are compatible for use in asphalt roads in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

The project intends to recycle at least 40 tons of ocean plastic each year for use in asphalt roads in Hawai‘i.

Research and education are a major emphasis for this project as this will help future generations from continuing the destruction through pollution cycle.

Volunteers pull marine debris from the ocean in April 2023 in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

“Like two links in a chain, this project will propel the multiple steps of removal to repurposing plastic marine debris,” said Jennifer Lynch, co-director of Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research and biologist with the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“As a major win-win for the environment and the residents of Hawai‘i, the funding will formally bring together some of the most impactful marine debris researchers and removal non-profit organizations that have for decades interacted within the Hawai‘i Marine Debris Action Plan, while also linking their efforts towards an innovative long-term repurposing idea that can make Hawaiʻi’s public road infrastructure more sustainable,” added Lynch.

Volunteers pull marine debris from the ocean in April 2023 in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

Fishing communities in Hawai‘i and the U.S-affiliated Pacific Islands have unparalleled physical and cultural connections to the ocean but are some of the most impacted globally in the context of marine debris.

There have been efforts to mitigate this problem, but it has been limited historically. This project intends to connect communities that have not traditionally been empowered to engage in marine cleanup to marine debris with nonprofit organizations, government agencies and academic institutions that can assist in developing a regional Pacific Islands Marine Debris Action Plan.

A photo shows the copious amounts of marine debris cleaned from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in April 2023 in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

“We’re really excited to work with partners in American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Hawai‘i and the Republic of the Marshall Islands to scale up an approach that has been successful locally through the development of a regional Marine Debris Community Action Coalition,” said Eileen Nalley, Hawai‘i Sea Grant’s ocean and coastal ecosystem health specialist.

“This project will improve knowledge sharing, facilitate collaboration and increase capacity throughout the region for addressing problems related to marine debris,” added Nalley.

Volunteers pose for a photo amidst the marine debris they salvaged from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in April 2023 in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

“Critically, the intersection of these three projects and integration of efforts across them will drive innovation at a scale not before possible in Hawaiʻi or anywhere in the world,” said Mary J. Donohue, Hawai‘i Sea Grant program development and national partnership specialist.

“Hawai‘i Sea Grant is partnering with the most imaginative and talented researchers, practitioners, communities and other partners to both remove and repurpose this very harmful type of ocean plastic pollution.

The projects in and of themselves are brilliant, but together they constitute a unique opportunity to significantly advance our ability to mitigate derelict fishing gear,” explained Donohue.

A seal rests on the beach with a piece of marine debris tightly wound around its neck in April 2023 in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiʻi island chain. (Photo/PMDP via University of Hawaiʻi)

The Development of New Cutting and Lifting Technologies to Increase Efficiency of Derelict Fishing Gear Removal grant will provide $1,830,345.

“They really provide an opportunity to significantly increase the research enterprise here at the university and our ability and capacity to engage [the] community and have a better understanding of this complex problem,” explained Lerner.

The Nets to Roads: Innovative research to scale-up removal and repurposing of derelict fishing gear grant will provide $2,990,627.

“I really hope that this work in its entirety will help us here in Hawaiʻi deal with the derelict fishing gear that’s damaging our ocean, our reefs, entangling our Hawaiian monk seals and our honu,” added Donohue.

The Pacific Islands Marine Debris Community Action Coalition will provide $299,987.

“The grants that are coming to this region for this focus on marine debris are really significant as they are a very conscious intent to really boost up our ability to tackle this problem that we’ve been facing and dealing with for certainly more than 30 years,” concluded Lerner.