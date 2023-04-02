HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii Convention Center was buzzing with excitement as thousands of anime and manga fans gathered for the annual Kawaii Kon convention.

Event coordinators said artists and vendors from around the world came in attendance drawing in an estimated 20,000 fans over the three-day convention.

A wide range of activities was available for everyone, including video games, costume contests, thousands of manga to read, a talented artist alley, and much more.

“It is a safe environment for those who express their love for the — the Asian culture,” said Lead Coordinator Angel Rumbaoa. “So we not only just have anime and manga, we also have K-pop and we still — all the different type of Asian culture.”

Rumbaoa said the turnout for the 2023 convention exceeded their expectations.

Kawaii Kon made its return in 2022 after canceling its in-person convention and going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot more people here this year. I think everybody was pre-registered,” said Thomas Hering, dressed up as Chainsaw Man for his fourth time back at Kawaii Kon. “I was pretty excited. I wanted to get a lot of figures.”

The event started on March 31 and came to an end on April 2.