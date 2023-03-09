Strong winds knock down a tree pulling a large patch off grass up in Kailua on Oahu on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The effects of strong winds were prevalent throughout the islands on Wednesday.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they were called to reports of 20 downed trees, 13 blown roofs and five downed power lines.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Winds had ripped out the roots of trees and even lifted up a large patch of grass along a sidewalk in Kailua.

Strong winds knock down a tree pulling up a large patch off grass up in Kailua on Oahu on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Strong winds knock down a tree pulling up a large patch off grass up in Kailua on Oahu on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The strongest wind gusts for the island on March 8 were up to 52 mph — the speed at which sustained winds would trigger a high wind alert.

Strongest wind gusts in the island chain, March 8:

Lihue, Kauai: 45 mph

Kaneohe, Oahu: 52 mph

Kahului, Maui County: 43 mph

PTA, Big Island: 41 mph

Footage from the Big Island shows a fallen tree on power lines on Wednesday, March 8:

The NWS said the following day wind speeds slowed down to an average of 10 to 20 mph for the State.

However, a high wind warning remains in effect for Big Island summits and a wind advisory was issued for the summit of Haleakala on Maui.

While the weather has eased, its damaging effects are still being dealt with by Hawaiian Electric who said some customers were still without power on Thursday.

A downed tree in Kailua, Hawaii on Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023.

A broken tree branch in Kailua on Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023.

Traffic lights out during a day of strong winds on Oahu causing multiple power outages on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Honolulu Police Department officers directing traffic after traffic lights went out during a day of strong winds causing multiple power outages on Oahu on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

“HECO crews on Oahu have been working tirelessly the past few days to restore power to areas affected by outages, many due to the high winds,” Alan Yonan with HECO.

According to HECO, crews worked to restore power to over 20,000 customers.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Crews picking up a sign after two right lanes on Kalanianaole Highway westbound onto the H-1 Freeway were closed due to a hanging overhead sign on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Crews picking up a sign after two right lanes on Kalanianaole Highway westbound onto the H-1 Freeway were closed due to a hanging overhead sign on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Crews picking up a sign after two right lanes on Kalanianaole Highway westbound onto the H-1 Freeway were closed due to a hanging overhead sign on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

For the latest information on weather, click here for updates from our KHON2 News weather crew.