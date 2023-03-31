A funnel cloud seen in the Haleiwa and Waialua area at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 on Oahu, Hawaii. (Susan Valle)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A storm is on the move and it has brought a display of thunder and lighting, a rare occurrence of hail and on Friday, a funnel cloud was seen on the North Shore of Oahu.

KHON2 received images from people in the area of the funnel cloud showing it forming from the base of the clouds and attempting to reach the grounds. Sightings were reported to KHON2 shortly after 3 p.m.

The funnel cloud never reached the ground but the storm continues to make its presence noticeable, especially in Kauai.

A funnel cloud spotted on Friday afternoon, March 31, 2023 in Waialua on Oahu, Hawaii. (Michelle Midro)

A funnel cloud seen from the Dillingham Air Field at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Waialua on Oahu, Hawaii. (Cameron Crook)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Kauai until 9 p.m. Friday night.

At 3:45 p.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation had even warned the public to drive with caution on the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road.

On Thursday, March 23, the storm brought a rare phenomenon overnight for residents on the leeward side of Oahu.

Residents that morning were in disbelief when they noticed it was hailing shortly after 12 a.m. in the Nanakuli, Wahiawa and Moanalua areas.

