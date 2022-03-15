HONOLULU (KHON2) — NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila last week. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace.

Chinatown Business & Community Association leader Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock said the historic area makes for a good location for film. Magnum P.I. has also shot scenes here.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“My thoughts are this is a good experience overall, but the film industry needs to inform the public via the NB13 ahead of time per our City Ordinances,” Shubert-Kwock said.

She added that they often skip this, citing a tight deadline, and that it should be addressed.

On the set of NCIS Hawaii, workers hauled in vintage cars to decorate and a ton of props, including fruits, veggies, brooms, handbags, colorful tents and streamers.

See the photo gallery below:

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 11. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila on March 10. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace. (Courtesy: Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock)

“I have praises for the hardworking folks who put the scenes together and made these movies – very rapid work and they are such pros!” Shubert-Kwock wrote on Facebook. “This industry needs our support and it is a clean industry for us.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Shubert-Kwock said affected merchants were paid from $500 to $1,000 for the disruption.