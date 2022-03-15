HONOLULU (KHON2) — NCIS Hawaii transformed Chinatown into Manila last week. Kekaulike Mall was turned into a street market and a fake cinema was set up at Maunakea Marketplace.
Chinatown Business & Community Association leader Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock said the historic area makes for a good location for film. Magnum P.I. has also shot scenes here.
“My thoughts are this is a good experience overall, but the film industry needs to inform the public via the NB13 ahead of time per our City Ordinances,” Shubert-Kwock said.
She added that they often skip this, citing a tight deadline, and that it should be addressed.
On the set of NCIS Hawaii, workers hauled in vintage cars to decorate and a ton of props, including fruits, veggies, brooms, handbags, colorful tents and streamers.
“I have praises for the hardworking folks who put the scenes together and made these movies – very rapid work and they are such pros!” Shubert-Kwock wrote on Facebook. “This industry needs our support and it is a clean industry for us.”
Shubert-Kwock said affected merchants were paid from $500 to $1,000 for the disruption.