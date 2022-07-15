HONOLULU (KHON2) — New images released this week from NASA’s powerful telescope revealed a jumble of distant galaxies, cosmic cliffs and the glittering landscape of stars. And down in the deep sea, new stars were also brought to light during NOAA Ocean Exploration’s recent campaign in the Pacific.

A new paper by the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Chris Mah describes 20 new species of sea stars, including 12 species and 3 genera that are new to science. Among them is a sea star discovered in the Musicians Seamounts in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Monument.

“Okeanosaster hohonui” was named to honor NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. The sea star represents a new genus and a new species — it also has a different structure than other sea stars seen at similar depths. “Hohonu” — the Hawaiian word for deep — refers to the great depth at which the sea star was seen. The new sea star was documented at depths ranging from 1,743 to 3,304 meters (1.1 to 2.1 miles).

According to NOAA, these stars only represent a fraction of what was discovered as a result of their Campaign to Address Pacific monument Science, Technology, and Ocean NEeds (CAPSTONE) in U.S. marine protected areas in the Pacific Ocean between the Hawaiian Islands and American Samoa.

Okeanosaster hohonui represents a new genus and a new species and has a different structure than other sea stars in the family Goniasteridae seen at similar depths. It was named to honor NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. “Hohonu,” the Hawaiian word for deep, refers to the great depth at which the sea star was seen. The new sea star, seen here in the Musicians Seamounts in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Monument, was documented at depths ranging from 1,743 to 3,304 meters (1.1 to 2.1 miles). (Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, Deep-Sea Symphony 2017)

Evoplosoma nuku gets its name from the Hawaiian word for beak, “nuku,” as a nod to the jaw-shaped structures on the animal’s surface, which may be used for defense and/or predation. This spiky specimen was seen at 1,603 meters (1 mile) in depth on “Pierpoint” Seamount in the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. (Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2017 Laulima O Ka Moan)

Atheraster symphonium represents a new genus and species of sea stars. The species name comes from the Greek word for “symphony” and represents the location where the species was collected: the Musicians Seamounts. This A. symphonium was seen at 2,497 meters (1.6 miles) in depth feeding on a bamboo coral on the McDonnell Guyot in the Wake Island Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. (Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, Deepwater Wonders of Wake 2016)

Hippasteria capstonei gets its name from NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Campaign to Address Pacific monument Science, Technology, and Ocean NEeds (CAPSTONE) on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, the campaign during which this species was observed and collected. This sea star was seen on South Johnston Seamount at a depth of 1,982 meters (1.2 miles) in the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. (Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2017 Laulima O Ka Moan)

Litonotaster gfoei was named to recognize the efforts of the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration, whose work with NOAA Ocean Exploration resulted in the collection of this new species. Though never seen in abundance, this small and evasive cookie star was seen throughout the North and South Pacific, from Johnston Atoll and Musicians Seamount to American Samoa, as seen here on Moki Seamount at 3,709 meters (2.3 miles) in depth. This is the first species of Litonotaster to be seen in situ and the second to be documented from the Pacific. (Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2017 American Samoa Expedition)

Heligmaster kanaloa represents a new genus and species of sea stars in the rarely encountered family Myxasteridae. Its name honors Kanaloa, the Hawaiian god of the ocean. This particular H. kanaloa was seen at a depth of 2,655 meters (1.6 miles) on McAll Seamount in the Hawaiian Islands. A second Heligmaster species was described based on a sample collected during an expedition on Exploration Vessel Nautilus. Heligmaster pele honors the Hawaiian god of volcanoes. (Courtesy: NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2015 Hohonu Moana)

Of the 12 “new” sea stars that Mah describes in his paper, he used samples physically collected to describe 9 of them. For the other sea stars, he used video to support his descriptions. NOAA says hundreds more sea stars were seen on video during CAPSTONE than were collected, and since biological sampling on Okeanos Explorer is conservative, this video provides very useful data.

The video shows rarely seen species and likely contains more sea stars that are new to science but remain unknown for now.

Sea stars are important members of their ecosystems — they can influence other species in waters both shallow and deep. Still, there’s a lot more to be learned about them and more of them to discover.