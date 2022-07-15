HONOLULU (KHON2) — New images released this week from NASA’s powerful telescope revealed a jumble of distant galaxies, cosmic cliffs and the glittering landscape of stars. And down in the deep sea, new stars were also brought to light during NOAA Ocean Exploration’s recent campaign in the Pacific.
A new paper by the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Chris Mah describes 20 new species of sea stars, including 12 species and 3 genera that are new to science. Among them is a sea star discovered in the Musicians Seamounts in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Monument.
“Okeanosaster hohonui” was named to honor NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. The sea star represents a new genus and a new species — it also has a different structure than other sea stars seen at similar depths. “Hohonu” — the Hawaiian word for deep — refers to the great depth at which the sea star was seen. The new sea star was documented at depths ranging from 1,743 to 3,304 meters (1.1 to 2.1 miles).
According to NOAA, these stars only represent a fraction of what was discovered as a result of their Campaign to Address Pacific monument Science, Technology, and Ocean NEeds (CAPSTONE) in U.S. marine protected areas in the Pacific Ocean between the Hawaiian Islands and American Samoa.
Of the 12 “new” sea stars that Mah describes in his paper, he used samples physically collected to describe 9 of them. For the other sea stars, he used video to support his descriptions. NOAA says hundreds more sea stars were seen on video during CAPSTONE than were collected, and since biological sampling on Okeanos Explorer is conservative, this video provides very useful data.
The video shows rarely seen species and likely contains more sea stars that are new to science but remain unknown for now.
Sea stars are important members of their ecosystems — they can influence other species in waters both shallow and deep. Still, there’s a lot more to be learned about them and more of them to discover.