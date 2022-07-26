Lei sellers and their customers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Here’s what lei makers in Hawaii looked like back in the 1930s.

Grace Bass, left, making a ti leaf hula skirt and Kelii Keahe weaves a flower lei, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers at entrance to the Bank of Hawaii, King and Bishop Streets, ca. 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei maker preparing hala fruit for lei, ca. 1930s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Maunakea Street lei seller, 1930s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, ca. 1930s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei seller making a maunaloa lei, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei seller and customer, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor and Police Officer George Van Poole, ca. 1935. Mokihana Daniels is third from right. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei seller Lilinoe Kepoo, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers and customer, waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Mayor G. Fred Wright greeting contestant Mrs. Kapolei Kila at the lei sellers fashion parade, 1936. Looking on is Chief of Police W.A. Gabrielson. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Julia Niu entwining a carnation lei with maile, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, ca. 1937. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei seller, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei seller at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, ca. 1937. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Thelma Lucas displaying crown flower lei, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black & white postcard of a lei maker in 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black & white postcard of a lei maker between 1937 and 1941. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei seller Jenny Loui, 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian women in the lei sellers’ fashion parade, 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Audience at fashion parade to select the best dressed lei seller at Irwin Park with Aloha Tower in background, 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Two Hawaiian women in the lei sellers’ fashion parade, 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian woman in the lei sellers’ fashion parade, 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers and their customers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers and their customers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Dancers are doing a Samoan dance for a benefit show at Civic Auditorium for lei sellers suffering from shipping strike of 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Benefit show at Civic Auditorium for lei sellers suffering from shipping strike of 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Dancers are doing the hula for a benefit show at Civic Auditorium for lei sellers suffering from shipping strike of 1936. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Minnie Maioho displaying a pheasant feather hat band she has sown, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Minnie Maioho displaying a pheasant feather hat band she has sown, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Minnie Maioho sewing a pheasant feather hat band, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Lei sellers, Steamer Day, Honolulu Harbor, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Black & white postcard of lei sellers at the waterfront, Honolulu Harbor, 1937-1941. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

To see what Honolulu looked like in the 1930s, click here. And for dog lovers, click here.

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.