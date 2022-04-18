HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waianae native and featherweight legend Max Holloway tied the knot with pro surfer Alessa Quizon on April 16 at Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Ko Olina.

On Monday, Quizon shared their happy moment on social media with this post: “I married the love of my life. Sorry in advance, just wanted to let you guys know that I will be spamming your feed with all the beautiful memories that were made and the appreciation for those that made our wedding so special.”

Holloway also shared his own post: “I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate.”

Redefined Weddings captured the beautiful wedding and shared these photos with KHON2:

Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon got married on April 16, 2022 at Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Ko Olina. (Courtesy: Redefined Weddings)

Earlier this year, Holloway withdrew from his UFC 272 bout against Alexander Volkanovski due to an injury, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The fight was for the UFC men’s featherweight belt.