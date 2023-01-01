HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources hosted its tenth annual First Day Hike. The ceremony took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook at sunrise on Sunday, Jan. 1.

There were between 500 and 700 hikers who joined the event that provided breathtaking views of Moloka‘i and Haleakalā on Maui.

Dawn Chang, the impending new director for DLNR, made her first trek up where the traditional blowing of pu in the four cardinal directions by Gabriel Spencer of Ke Leo O Laka I ka Hikina O Ka La took place at 7:08 a.m.

This was followed by an oli that was given by Dr. Sam Gon and Halau Mele, and a drum performance by students from Taiko Center of the Pacific was provided.

“I was in awe of the sheer number of people who came out. Welcoming the new day as the sun came up, represented by different cultures between the taiko, with the oli and the blowing of the pu. For me, it was spiritual,” Chang commented.

A photo shows the first sunrise of 2023 as early morning hikers join the Department of Land and Natural Resources tenth annual First Day Hike. The ceremony took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the first sunrise of 2023 as early morning hikers join the Department of Land and Natural Resources tenth annual First Day Hike. The ceremony took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the traditional blowing of pu in the four cardinal directions by Gabriel Spencer of Ke Leo O Laka I ka Hikina O Ka La during the Department of Land and Natural Resources tenth annual First Day Hike. The ceremony took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows Dr. Sam Gon and Halau Mele chanting an oli during the Department of Land and Natural Resources tenth annual First Day Hike. The ceremony took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Students from Taiko Center of the Pacific performed in the Department of Land and Natural Resources tenth annual First Day Hike. The ceremony took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows Dawn Chan (right) who is the new director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources which hosted its tenth annual First Day Hike that took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows Moloka‘i and Haleakalā on Maui. Department of Land and Natural Resources tenth annual First Day Hike that took place at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline at the Makapu’u overlook on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Chang added, “As I begin my term today, this is a renewal of new opportunities and a reawaking. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, provided by Governor Green, to serve the people of Hawai‘i, by being the first Native Hawaiian woman to chair DLNR.”