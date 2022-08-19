HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state’s admission to the Union.

It was in 1919 when Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole sponsored the first bill for Hawaii’s statehood. More bills were introduced throughout the years until Aug. 21, 1959, when Hawaii officially became the 50th state.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower supported the idea of statehood for Hawaii early in his administration, but appropriate legislation failed to make it through Congress until the Hawaii Admission Act of 1959.

In March 1959, Eisenhower signed the bill into law. In June, Hawaii citizens voted on a referendum to accept the statehood bill, and finally on Aug. 21, Eisenhower signed the official proclamation admitting Hawaii as the 50th state.

Here’s what that time looked like in Hawaii:

Hawaii Statehood Honor Roll Petition in February 1954. Signing petition to Congress. (Courtesy: George Silk via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Honor Roll Petition in February 1954. (Courtesy: George Silk via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. Neal Blaisdell is in suit at right. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. Bishop James J. Sweeney (leading left) and Rev. Abraham Akaka (leading right) are seen walking. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. Sons & Daughters of Hawaiian Warriors (with capes) walk in a line. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. The Kaahumanu Society (in black) and Sons & Daughters of Hawaiian Warriors (with capes) are seen walking. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration at Kawaiahao Church displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration at ʻIolani Palace displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. The Kamehameha School boys are seen walking. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. The Kamehameha School girls are seen walking. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. Mr. & Mrs. Duke Kahanamoku are pictured center and center left. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration in the Legislative Chambers at ʻIolani Palace displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration at ʻIolani Palace displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration at ʻIolani Palace displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration at ʻIolani Palace displayed in March 1959. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

These photos are available to the public thanks to the Hawaii State Archives. In 2021, they launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

The State Archives is currently digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.