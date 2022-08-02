HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Here’s what Hawaii’s book mobile looked like between the 1920s and 1950s:

Hilo Book Wagon Service. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hilo Library book wagon, ca. 1920. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Mrs. Laura Sutherland and Tomio Mukaida with the Library of Hawaii Book Car, ca. 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Children borrowing books from the Library of Hawaii Book Car, ca. 1930. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Maui County Free Library Traveling Library, ca. 1935. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Library of Hawaii Bookmobile. Before shipment to Hawaii. Made by the Gerstenslager Co. of Wooster, Ohio, ca. 1949. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Library of Hawaii book wagon, Honolulu, ca. 1938. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Library of Hawaii’s Gerstenslager Bookmobile, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Library of Hawaii Bookmobile parked in front of Gam’s Food Shoppe on Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki, 1950. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Library of Hawaii Bookmobile with library staff and students. Newly arrived at the Main branch, Punchbowl St., ca. 1955. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Kauai library bookmobile. The section of shelves in the rear is on a trolley and wheels to the front of the car when traveling. The whole rear section is for teachers books, periodicals and pictures. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

To see what Honolulu looked like in the 1930s, click here. And for dog lovers, click here.

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.