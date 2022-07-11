HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home.

From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Here’s a look at photos of different grass huts back in the day, dating back to 1864:

Hawaiians, two dogs with grass house and taro lo`i, and birdhouse in tree, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian boy in grass structure at Queen Emma’s former residence in Nuuanu Valley, circa 1940. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Group of Hawaiians at Moanalua, grass house behind, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Two Hawaiian women in the window of grass house in Waikiki coconut grove, circa 1864. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Interior of a grass house, circa 1880. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian woman seated in front of a grass house, Halawa, Molokai, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Group of Hawaiians having a meal in front of grass house, circa 1890s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian women and children under thatched coconut leaf structure on beach at Lahaina, Maui, circa 1912. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian man thatching a grass house at Lalani Village, Waikiki, circa 1930s. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian man in entrance of grass house, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian family in front of grass house, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

David Kaapu and his grass house, Punaluu, Oahu, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Grass house at Lalani Village, Waikiki, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Last grass house on Lanai, 1917. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Japanese farmer’s grass house near Hanalei, Kauai, circa 1910. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Coconut thatched house with corrugated tin roof, 1928. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian man seated in front of grass house, undated. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian woman lounging at a coconut thatched shelter on the beach at Lahaina, Maui, circa 1913. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaiian woman sewing a papale ie (hat) in front of grass house, Onomea, Hawaii Island, circa 1912. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

Ever wondered what dogs in Hawaii looked like in the 1930s? Click here for our photo gallery.

The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.

One of the largest known collections of Hawaiian music in the world recently landed in their hands. There are over 20,000 pieces of Hawaiian music in scores of boxes that will eventually become accessible to the public once they’re organized. Click here to learn about the project.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Now, the State Archives is digitizing over 22,000 glass plate negatives. To learn more, click here.