HONOLULU (KHON2) — Humpback whales. They are enormous, majestic creatures that we cannot seem to see enough of.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Hawaiian Adventures Kona said they sited their first humpback whale of the season.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On the boat at the time of the first siting were Captain Andrew Aggergaard, Naturalist Kelsi Kauhane, and guests of HAK.

HAK said that they were out on a dolphin and whale watching trip when they saw the hump appear on the horizon.

“As many of Kona’s year-round whales are smaller, and there had been reports of humpback sightings in Kona earlier this week, we excitedly approached the scene with high anticipation,” said a HAK spokesperson. “Sure enough, just offshore from Magic Sands Beach Park, we found a humpback whale!”

Humpback whales frolicking off Hawaiʻi Island on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Adventures Kona)

Humpback whales frolicking off Hawaiʻi Island on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Adventures Kona)

Humpback whales frolicking off Hawaiʻi Island on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Adventures Kona)

Humpback whales frolicking off Hawaiʻi Island on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Adventures Kona)

HAK said that the whale was moving north along Hawaiʻi Island’s shoreline. They said that they could see it take a few breaths before diving down. The humpback whale then spent seven minutes submerged under the surface of the waters.

The whale is most likely not a full-grown adult yet, explained HAK.

This encounter marks the beginning of an exciting season of whale watching on the Kona Coast. The annual humpback migration is a much-anticipated event for locals and visitors.

“Every year, humpback whales make an incredible migration from their feeding grounds to the breeding ground of Hawaiʻi,” said the HAK spokesperson. “This journey is no small feat, taking an estimated 6-8 weeks and covering thousands of miles.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For those who are intent on embarking on this incredible experience, the best time of year to see these humpback whales while on their journey from the Arctic to Hawaiʻi is mid-December through mid-March.

“But we’re always thrilled to encounter early arrivals!” exclaimed the HAK spokesperson.