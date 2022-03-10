HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of France’s most iconic designers held a fashion show on Oahu this week to debut his Spring/Summer 2022 collection “Le Splash.”
It’s the first show Simon Porte Jacquemus has staged outside of France.
“The islands of Hawai‘i, with their awe-inspiring landscapes, diverse climates, and untold biodiversity, stood out as the perfect complement to the exuberant Le Splash collection,” Jacquemus wrote on Instagram.
He added that this show takes inspiration from his campaign last year shot by Tom Kneller on Oahu.
“As a guest to Hawai‘i, JACQUEMUS is taking great care to respect this location, culture, and way of life,” the post continued. “We are primarily working with talent and businesses from O‘ahu and the neighbouring islands to leave as small of a footprint as possible.”
The runway was staged on a beach with a view of the Ko‘olau mountain range.
A curated guestlist of local VIPs and friends of the brand included Bretman Rock, Sza, Nicole Scherzinger, Jhene Aiko and Blackpink’s Jennie.