HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of France’s most iconic designers held a fashion show on Oahu this week to debut his Spring/Summer 2022 collection “Le Splash.”

It’s the first show Simon Porte Jacquemus has staged outside of France.

“The islands of Hawai‘i, with their awe-inspiring landscapes, diverse climates, and untold biodiversity, stood out as the perfect complement to the exuberant Le Splash collection,” Jacquemus wrote on Instagram.

He added that this show takes inspiration from his campaign last year shot by Tom Kneller on Oahu.

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Models walk the runway at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Guests watch a model walk down the runway at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Models walk the runway at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Brentman Rock poses for a photo after the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Jennie Kim poses for a photo at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Jennie Kim (l) and Brentman Rock pose for a photo at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: Jhene Aiko (r) and Miyoko pose for a photo at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: SZA (L) and Brentman Rock pose for a photo at the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: SZA (l) and Victor Cruz flash Shakas as they pose for a photo after the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HI – MARCH 09: (l-r) Don Toliver, Amine, Daniel Caesar and Victor Cruz pose for a photo after the Jacquemus Fashion Show on March 9, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

“As a guest to Hawai‘i, JACQUEMUS is taking great care to respect this location, culture, and way of life,” the post continued. “We are primarily working with talent and businesses from O‘ahu and the neighbouring islands to leave as small of a footprint as possible.”

The runway was staged on a beach with a view of the Ko‘olau mountain range.

A curated guestlist of local VIPs and friends of the brand included Bretman Rock, Sza, Nicole Scherzinger, Jhene Aiko and Blackpink’s Jennie.