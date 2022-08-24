In this 1924 file photo, Johnny Weissmuller, left, and Duke Kahanamoku are seen at the 1924 Olympic games in Paris. (AP Photo/File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 24, 1890, the godfather of modern-day surfing was born. With his trademark koa wood surfboard, Duke Kahanamoku surfed one of the longest recorded waves from Diamond Head Crater to Honolulu Harbor.

From humble beginnings, Duke swam his way to become the legend he remains today.

A documentary released last year explains how Duke became the face of a changing Hawaii and his impact on sports, lifesaving and fighting prejudice.

In 1912, Duke made it to his first Olympic games, competing in the 100m freestyle where he matched the world record in a qualifying heat. In the final, he was so far ahead that he was able to look back and survey the field at the halfway point — he still won despite this pause. Duke also earned a silver medal as a member of the U.S. freestyle team and later won a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Duke died on Jan. 22, 1968. In 1984, he was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

In this undated photo, three women and Duke Kahanamoku looking out to sea. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

In this undated photo, Helen Moses & Duke Kahanamoku. (Courtesy: Hawaii State Archives)

In this 1924 file photo, Johnny Weissmuller, left, and Duke Kahanamoku are seen at the 1924 Olympic games in Paris. (AP Photo/File)

Duke Kahanamoku, Hawaiian free style swimmer of past Olympiads exchanges greetings with Helene Madison, record holder from Seattle, June 22, 1932, in Los Angeles. They seek more honors in the Tenth Summer Olympiad. (AP Photo)

Clarence Darrow, criminal lawyer and head defense counsel in the Fortescue case, is shown with with Duke Kahanamoku, famous swimmer, April 22, 1932 in Honolulu. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 1933, file photo, Duke Kahanamoku, Hawaiian Olympic swimmer, poses in a swimming pool in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/File)

Babe Ruth, smothered in wreaths of flowers with which the Hawaiians decorate their guests, is shown upon arrival at Honolulu, Oct. 19, 1933, shaking hands with Duke Kahanamoku, famous Hawaiian swimmer and former Olympic star. The Bambino is in Honolulu to play in a series of exhibition games. (AP Photo)

The two younger sons of U.S. president and first lady, Franklin Roosevelt Jr., left, and John Roosevelt, right, pose with Duke Kahanamoku in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Aug. 3, 1934. (AP Photo)

Duke Kahanamoku, Hawaii’s former great Olympic swimmer, is shown in his job as Honolulu County Sheriff, March 23, 1959. Kahanamoku will be losing his post now that a new city charter has been adopted which will abolish the sheriff’s office. (AP Photo)

Duke Kahanamoku, Hawaii’s former great Olympic swimmer, is shown with some of his trophies, March 23, 1959 in Honolulu. (AP Photo)

In this undated photo, Duke Kahanamoku (right) with Arthur Godfrey (center) and Mr. Holtzman. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)

Hawaii Statehood Celebration displayed in March 1959. Mr. & Mrs. Duke Kahanamoku are pictured center and center left. (Courtesy: George Bacon via Hawaii State Archives)



He is remembered not only for his incredible athletic accomplishments but also for his personal doctrine of aloha.