HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the celebration of Christmas is recorded deep in world history, the festivity made its way to the islands just about over 160 years ago.

According to the state, Hawaii owes the origin of its Christmas celebrations to Mary Dominis the widow of Captain John Dominis who built Washington Place.

In 1858, Mary hosted a Christmas Eve party in Honolulu and invited 100 children to join in on the tradition.

And as we look at the history of the holiday, the Hawaii State Archives takes us back in time to what Christmas looked like in Hawaii.

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

A photo of Hawaii in 1911 from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

An undated photo of Hawaii from archive folders labeled as Christmas in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii State Archives)

For more photos from the Hawaii State Archives, click here.