KAPAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There are many species of wildlife in Hawai’i that are found no where else in the world.

The Hawaiian Nēnē is a species of goose that is found throughout our islands. It is endangered, and Hawai’i’s Department of Land and Natural Resources works hard to ensure their safety and development.

DLNR said that a nēnē by the name of 22-216 became injured with a broken wing. He had to be taken to the Hawai’i Wildlife Center for recovery.

Since this nēnē had a mate, they brought the mate along to be reunited with 22-216.

During their stay at the center, the two decided to start a family.

While this was good news, the staff had to get the new baby nēnē to their native lands before they imprinted on the sanctuary.

Two nēnē mates are reunited after the male nēnē was brought to the Hawai’i Wildlife Center with a broken wing in December 2022 in Kapa‘au,Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Two nēnē eggs lie on a grass nest in December 2022 in Kapa‘au,Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the mom with her healthy chicks in December 2022 in Kapa‘au,Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

22-216 stands guard while mom sits with their babies in a massive kennel which was generously donated by a volunteer and longtime supporter. The family had plenty of space for a comfortable ride together to their new home in the sanctuary in December 2022 in Kapa‘au,Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The nēnē family settles into their new home. The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife Nēnē Sanctuary has a fence to keep out predators and birds can come and go as they please in December 2022 in Kapa‘au,Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Located on located on Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu islands, the Hawai’i Wildlife Center’s staff from left to right: Marie, Rae, Dr. Juan, Heidi, Linda, ʻAuliʻi, Kinsley and Rachael in December 2022 in Kapa‘au,Hawai’i.(Photo/Hawai’i Wildlife Center)

Fortunately, 22-216 had a full recovery just as the baby nēnē and their mom needed to be relocated.

The family was safely taken to their new home on Maunakea. DLNR continues to monitor them as they begin their life in the new year. Hau’oli Makahiki Hou!