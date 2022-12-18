KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Catholic Charities of Hawai’i organized an event to spread holiday cheer amongst keiki in Kona on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Hawai’i County Police Department, State Department of Public Safety Deputy-Sheriffs, State Department of Land and Natural Resources and U.S. National Park Service members participated in the event.

Sixty-one keiki were selected to join in the fun where they received ID cards from police officers and a Target gift card they could spend.

Target set up a gift wrapping station for the event and supplied a delicious breakfast for all the volunteers.

Members of the Hawaii Police Department pose for a picture. Shop with a Cop charity event took place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i. (Photo/Catholic Charities of Hawai’i)

Members of the Hawaii Police Department, State Department of Public Safety Deputy-Sheriffs, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, U.S. National Park Service and volunteers pose for a picture. Shop with a Cop charity event took place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i. (Photo/Catholic Charities of Hawai’i)

Volunteers wrap and keiki shop. Shop with a Cop charity event took place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i. (Photo/Catholic Charities of Hawai’i)

According to Catholic Charities of Hawai’i, “this special event brings much-needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders.”