The Bloom! Garden & Art Festival took place this weekend at Ward Village in Honolulu Hawai’I, Nov. 19-20. (Photo/Ward Village)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bloom! Garden & Art Festival took place this weekend at Ward Village. On Nov. 19 and 20, plant and garden enthusiasts were delighted to experience all things plants.

The two day event hosted opportunities to check out plant displays, join in on complimentary workshops, purchase handcrafted goods and find new favorite floral and fauna from local artisans, including the Hawai‘i Potters’ Guild, Paradise Bonsai Club and Honolulu Orchid Society.

Each year, the event is free and family friendly.