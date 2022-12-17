LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The United Public Workers union celebrated Christmas with keiki on Kauaʻi at their Blue Collar Christmas event at King Kaumualiʻi Elementary School.

Forty keiki in the foster care system and victims of abuse and trauma attended the holiday event along with Mayor of Kauaʻi, Derek Kawakami. “The holidays can be an overwhelming time for children in need. Together with their families, UPW aimed to make the holiday season brighter,” said UPW.

“The donations, the volunteers, and the overall outpouring of love from our communities helped to make this event a success,” said UPW State Director Kalani Werner. “Together, we are healing the hearts and minds of children who have survived unthinkable experiences and those living through the uncertainty of a temporary placement in our foster care system.”

Mayor Derek Kawakami surprises the volunteers of UPW by visiting as they are ready to begin the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/United Public Workers)

Keiki wish lists were shopped for by volunteers at the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. Here, a foster child climbs in and plays with his new toy push car and mini trash truck donated by Refuse Collection Workers on Kauai. Beep Beep! (Photo/United Public Workers)

Mayor Derek Kawakami helps decorate crafts with Catholic Charities Hawaii families at the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/United Public Workers)

Mayor Derek Kawakami commented that he didn’t get the “blue collar polo memo” so UPW State Director Kalani Werner gave him a shirt to wear at the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/United Public Workers)

UPW Kauai Division Clerk, Justine Kelekoma helps create cookie designs with a foster child at the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/United Public Workers)

The UPW staff, members and volunteers came from Oahu, Hawaii Island and the Kauai Community to support the the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/United Public Workers)

UPW Executive Assistant Kiki Valdez helps a keiki punch their activity card for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch at the Blue Collar Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/United Public Workers)

The keiki and their ʻohana had a fun time creating art and making crafts at activity stations. They also were able to commemorate the day at the photo booth. Prize drawings and a visit from Santa Claus rounded out the event.

The event was made possible through donations which were provided by Catholic Charities Hawai’i, Safeway Līhu’e, Ka`iwa Construction Inc., Na Pali Sea Tours and UPW members for their generosity.