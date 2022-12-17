LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The United Public Workers union celebrated Christmas with keiki on Kauaʻi at their Blue Collar Christmas event at King Kaumualiʻi Elementary School.
Forty keiki in the foster care system and victims of abuse and trauma attended the holiday event along with Mayor of Kauaʻi, Derek Kawakami. “The holidays can be an overwhelming time for children in need. Together with their families, UPW aimed to make the holiday season brighter,” said UPW.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
“The donations, the volunteers, and the overall outpouring of love from our communities helped to make this event a success,” said UPW State Director Kalani Werner. “Together, we are healing the hearts and minds of children who have survived unthinkable experiences and those living through the uncertainty of a temporary placement in our foster care system.”
The keiki and their ʻohana had a fun time creating art and making crafts at activity stations. They also were able to commemorate the day at the photo booth. Prize drawings and a visit from Santa Claus rounded out the event.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
The event was made possible through donations which were provided by Catholic Charities Hawai’i, Safeway Līhu’e, Ka`iwa Construction Inc., Na Pali Sea Tours and UPW members for their generosity.