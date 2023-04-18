HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Merrie Monarch Festival is an iconic event in Hawai’i. A large scale gathering that brings out the best of the best hula hālau who compete for the top honor.
This year’s Merrie Monarch had an expansive initiative to ensure that those who made the pilgrimage to Hawai’i Island understood the breadth of local business preparation for the festival.
Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu danced away from this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival with several awards.
The following photos were taken by people who attended this year’s Merrie Monarch.
Making lei for the competition is a bonding experience for the hālau. The flowers not only adorn the traditional costuming, but also provides the foundation for how the clothing will be made and worn.
In the Overall Awards category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.
For Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu, they chose gorgeous yellow and white plumeria to be a part of their colorful plumage.
In the Wahine Overall Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.
The moments leading up to a hālau’s performance can be nerve-wracking. Many hālau create a special bond that help them through the pressures of performing.
In the Kāne Overall Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.
The Merrie Monarch Festival features a wide array of hula for attendees to enjoy. There are groups that perform everything from ancient, traditional hula to hula performed to modern, pop music and lots in-between.
The Hawaiian Language Award and 3rd Place in Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko went to Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes of the Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu — Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera.
There are solo hula performers who tend to command a great deal of charisma while on stage.
In the Wahine Kahiko Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.
Each hālau has their own look with colors, designs, music and movements. Each tell a story that has meaning for the members of that hālau.
In the Wahine ‘Kahiko ‘Auana Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 3rd place.
Their performances are inspirational. Using emotion and choreography, the hālau is able to communicate a multitude of information for their audiences.
In the Kāne Kahiko Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.
Whether it’s men and women, women or men or māhū, the dances of the hālau often provide a glimpse into the past.
In the Kāne ‘Auana Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 3rd place.
Not all hula costuming relies on traditional Hawaiian materials. Some are made with more modern materials such as brushed cotton.
Many hālau will commune with their ancestors and nature prior to or after their performances.
Being able to access the traditions of your ancestors is a powerful experience.
Whether solo or as a group, paying proper respect for their culture and performance provides a strong bond for hālau.
Regardless of the extravagance of hula costuming, hula transcends modern conceptions of communication.
There were a group of First Nations peoples of Turtle Island — now known as the United States — who joined in the Merrie Monarch festivities this year.
Bringing their culture with them, many First Nation’s tribal members have a deep link to Pacific Islanders that spanned millennia.
For many of the nearly 5,000 First Nation’s peoples who live in Hawai’i, connecting with Hawai’i’s history and traditions are an important part of honoring their own histories and ancestors.
Congratulations to Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu. Your hard work and dedication to the ways of your ancestors are beautiful to behold.
Next year, the Merrie Monarch Festival will be back. If you were unable to go this year or have not ever gone, it is well worth your time to take the opportunity to experience this unique festival that celebrates all things Hawai’i.