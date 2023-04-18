HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Merrie Monarch Festival is an iconic event in Hawai’i. A large scale gathering that brings out the best of the best hula hālau who compete for the top honor.

This year’s Merrie Monarch had an expansive initiative to ensure that those who made the pilgrimage to Hawai’i Island understood the breadth of local business preparation for the festival.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu danced away from this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival with several awards.

The following photos were taken by people who attended this year’s Merrie Monarch.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu prepare lei for their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Making lei for the competition is a bonding experience for the hālau. The flowers not only adorn the traditional costuming, but also provides the foundation for how the clothing will be made and worn.

In the Overall Awards category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu prepare lei for their performance at them Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

For Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu, they chose gorgeous yellow and white plumeria to be a part of their colorful plumage.

In the Wahine Overall Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.

Yellow and white plumeria lay on a table awaiting the moment they become a lei for Hālau Na Mamo O Pu’uanahulu who prepare their lei for their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Yellow and white plumeria lay on a table awaiting the moment they become a lei for Hālau Na Mamo O Pu’uanahulu who prepare their lei for their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

The moments leading up to a hālau’s performance can be nerve-wracking. Many hālau create a special bond that help them through the pressures of performing.

In the Kāne Overall Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu hold hands as they prepare for their moment to perform at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

The Merrie Monarch Festival features a wide array of hula for attendees to enjoy. There are groups that perform everything from ancient, traditional hula to hula performed to modern, pop music and lots in-between.

The Hawaiian Language Award and 3rd Place in Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko went to Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes of the Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu — Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu pose for a group photo after their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

There are solo hula performers who tend to command a great deal of charisma while on stage.

In the Wahine Kahiko Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.

Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Each hālau has their own look with colors, designs, music and movements. Each tell a story that has meaning for the members of that hālau.

In the Wahine ‘Kahiko ‘Auana Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 3rd place.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu pose for a group photo before their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Their performances are inspirational. Using emotion and choreography, the hālau is able to communicate a multitude of information for their audiences.

In the Kāne Kahiko Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 2nd place.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu perform on stage at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Whether it’s men and women, women or men or māhū, the dances of the hālau often provide a glimpse into the past.

In the Kāne ‘Auana Award category, Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu Kumu Hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu’u “Sonny” Ching and Lōpaka Igarta-De Vera won 3rd place.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu perform on stage at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Not all hula costuming relies on traditional Hawaiian materials. Some are made with more modern materials such as brushed cotton.

Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Meleāna Kamalani Mirafuentes performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Many hālau will commune with their ancestors and nature prior to or after their performances.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu gather for a group photo before their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Being able to access the traditions of your ancestors is a powerful experience.

A member of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu takes a moment before their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Whether solo or as a group, paying proper respect for their culture and performance provides a strong bond for hālau.

Members of Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu pray as a group before their performance at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

Regardless of the extravagance of hula costuming, hula transcends modern conceptions of communication.

Nahe Igarta-De Vera performs hula at at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Michael Guerrero via Jo-Lynn Puaahihileiokamaile Igarta Domingo)

There were a group of First Nations peoples of Turtle Island — now known as the United States — who joined in the Merrie Monarch festivities this year.

A group of First Nations people’s of Turtle Island pose for a photo at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lynnae Lawrence)

Left to right: Dr. Lynnae Lawrence, Ruby Sky, James Herman. A group of First Nations people’s of Turtle Island pose for a photo at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lynnae Lawrence)

Bringing their culture with them, many First Nation’s tribal members have a deep link to Pacific Islanders that spanned millennia.

Left to right: Janice Burning, Shelley Snognash-Burnham, Charlene Bomberry, Dr. Lynnae Lawrence, Lori Pourier. A group of First Nations people’s of Turtle Island pose for a photo in traditional ribbon skirts at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lynnae Lawrence)

Lori Pourier of the Oglala Lakota Tribe pose for a photo in traditional ribbon skirts at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lynnae Lawrence)

For many of the nearly 5,000 First Nation’s peoples who live in Hawai’i, connecting with Hawai’i’s history and traditions are an important part of honoring their own histories and ancestors.

Dr. Lynnae Lawrence (right), E.D. for O’ahu Native Nationz Organization poses with her granddaughter Ruby Sky (left) at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lynnae Lawrence)

Dr. Lynnae Lawrence (left), E.D. for O’ahu Native Nationz Organization poses with her husband James Herman (right) at the Merrie Monarch Festival, April 9-15, 2023 in Hilo, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lynnae Lawrence)

Congratulations to Hālau Nā Mamo O Pu’uanahulu. Your hard work and dedication to the ways of your ancestors are beautiful to behold.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Next year, the Merrie Monarch Festival will be back. If you were unable to go this year or have not ever gone, it is well worth your time to take the opportunity to experience this unique festival that celebrates all things Hawai’i.