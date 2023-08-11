FILE – Thousands of donations pile up in the Hawaii State Capitol on Oahu after devastating fires on Maui, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 11.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Streets around the State Capitol were packed on Friday, Aug. 11 as folks showed the Aloha Spirit for Maui family and friends.

The most-needed items are food, baby formula and diapers — both for adults and infants.

Sen. Lynn DeCoite’s office said the turnout was a bit overwhelming.

“This came together within a matter of hours on Wednesday afternoon and the outpouring of support that we’ve gotten has been amazing,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite’s office manager Rebecca Crall. “I don’t even, so overcome with, it’s just so generous and just everybody wants to help.”

Alaska Airlines flew 18 pallets with 4,800 pounds of items to the Valley Isle on Thursday, Aug. 10. Officials are also working on a deal with Matson to ship items and The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said others are ready as well.

“People are rising up to the challenge,” said OHA trustee at-large Keli’i Akina, “there are people with boats, there are people with means of ground transportation. There are others who are serving on the ground. We’re waiting to see when the government opens up to allow more volunteers.”

Those with family on Maui shared a similar tune after such a disaster.

“Oh man, my heart was broken! You know, to think, to think like something like that oculd happen, you know it’s like woah,” said Makaha resident Jodie Keaulana “My brother just sent out two boats to help the people of Maui but they won’t let ’em, they won’t let ’em dock. They gon’ find a way! You know? They gon’ find a way.”

The turnout on Thursday was outstanding and Friday was truly phenomenal, but how will all of the donations get to Maui?

“So in the coming days, the streamline of communications and how to get donations will all evolve, but all for the better with better communication,” Crall said. “It may not all be used in the next 48 hours, but it will be get used in the next few days and weeks and months to come.”

“This is an immediate crisis that has happened,” Akina said. “But I’m confident our public officials are doing their very best to get the word out and to show where we can help.”

KHON2 is still waiting to hear when volunteers will be let in to Lahaina.