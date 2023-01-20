Rendering of the Kailua roundabout improvements. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services and Department of Facilities Maintenance, Phase 1 of the Kalapawai roundabout construction has been completed.

Now, DTS and DFM said Phase 2 is set to start on Monday, Jan. 23.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

Phase 2 will include an eastbound lane closure on Kailua Road between Kainalu Drive and Kalaheo Avenue.

Map of contraflow for Phase 2. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

No left turns at the intersection of Kailua Road and Kalaheo Avenue are allowed.

A 24/7 detour will use Kuukama Street and two-way traffic fronting Kalapawai Market will be allowed.

The project includes improvements like new sidewalks, raised pedestrian crossings and new drainage.

This project includes 9 phases and is on track to be completed by 2024.

DTS and DFM ask that travelers be patient and cautious when driving through this area.