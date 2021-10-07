Pharmacies across Hawaii see shortage of at-home COVID tests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At-home COVID testing kits are convenient and give fast results; however, they have started to become rare to find over-the-counter.

For weeks, orders for at-home COVID tests from Maui’s Mauliola Pharmacy have been placed on back order.

“We have a primary vendor, and we have multiple tertiary and all of them right now are out of stock,” Mauliola Pharmacist Cory Lehano said. “When we try to order the at-home test kits they have been out of stock for a few weeks now, I think the last time we had at-home test kits on our shelves was about two and a half weeks ago.”

Lehano said the vendors cannot give a date of arrival for now, and they are not alone in facing difficulties with orders for at-home COVID test kits. Some small pharmacies in Honolulu said they also have not had luck getting the kits on their shelves.

At-home test have been hard to find ever since coronavirus vaccine mandates were introduced in the state.

Lehano said, “It was a little bit of a rush during that time when everyone was preparing to, you know, adjust themselves and pivot.”

Lehano added he knows he is competing with larger pharmacies nationwide in trying to get these take-home COVID tests.

Even the city’s “Say Yes COVID Test” — a program with 80,000 Oahu residents signing up for home COVID tests — is currently facing delays due to shipping and supply chain availability by test maker Quidel.

Quidel also supplies at-home COVID test kits to CVS Pharmacies across the nation. KHON2 reached out to CVS for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, Lehano continues to provide PCR COVID tests, which are free through Maui County and known to give more reliable results.

“The services, again, are becoming more readily available, which is very encouraging,” Lehano explained. “Regardless of which county you are in, there should always be a way or means that you could go and test.”

A Maui County spokesperson said they scaled up drive-through COVID testing for October, but they are seeing fewer people compared to August and September.