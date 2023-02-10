HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Health said that they have discovered low levels of Perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPeA) in the Makakilo Well which supplies water for residents of Ewa-Waiʻanae.

Although, forever chemicals are not regulated when it comes to drinking water, the Hawai’i DOH said that they “set an environmental action level (EAL) for PFPeA in groundwater that is a source of drinking water. The detected levels of PFPeA in the Makakilo Well ranged from 0.0021 micrograms per liter (ug/L) to 0.0023 ug/L, well below the EAL of at 0.8 ug/L.”

The DOH also said that while long-term consumption of drinking water that has any levels of PFAS are potentially going to pose health risks, the immediate situation is not of concern. For residents who fear the accumulation of PFAS in body tissue are directed to install home water filtration systems.

“Because PFAS chemicals are used in so many products and industries, it is not uncommon to see them contaminating drinking water at low levels. However, it is very important for the public to be aware of the presence of these contaminants,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

According to the DOH, the Ewa-Waiʻanae water system impacts 271,500 individuals.

“We will continue to review the science and work with federal and local partners to better understand the risks of PFAS and reduce exposure to these chemicals,” added Ho.