Peter Savio shares about Pagoda Hotel expansion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pagoda brand is iconic here in Hawaii.

There are two new Pagoda hotels.

One is in Waikiki, and the other on the Big Island.

KHON2 recently spoke with developer Peter Savio about his plans to expand the brand.

On Oahu, there is the Pagoda Hotel and Pagoda Floating Restaurant at 1525 Rycroft Street in Honolulu.

The Pagoda Waikiki is located at 260 Beachwalk Avenue

Pagoda Hilo Bay is in the heart of Hilo at 121 Banyan Drive.